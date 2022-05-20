Milwaukee reaches 'high' community level, issues mask advisory

MILWAUKEE (WKOW) — Milwaukee is reinstating a mask advisory, following CDC recommendations after updated data moves Milwaukee County to "high" levels of COVID-19 community spread.
Community spread data from the CDC levels, and what level a county is depends on three indicators: new cases per 100,000 over the last seven days, new hospital COVID-19 hospital admissions per 100,000 over the last seven days, and percent of inpatient beds occupied by COVID-19 patients.
When a county reaches a "high" community level is when the CDC recommends wearing a mask indoors. Milwaukee County was upgraded from "medium" to "high" when the CDC updated its data Thursday.
In reaction to the updated community spread level, the city of Milwaukee is asking anyone older than two to wear masks indoors at all times, regardless of vaccination status.
The Milwaukee Health Department also advises following a "layered mitigation strategy" — meaning implementing several guidelines to prevent COVID-19 spread at one time. These include staying up to date on vaccines,, avoiding crowded spaces and practicing through hand hygiene.