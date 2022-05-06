MMSD extends mask mandate after unanimous recommendation from medical advisors

MADISON (WKOW) — Madison Metropolitan School District is extending its indoor mask mandate.
In a news release, district spokesperson Tim LeMonds said they received a unanimous recommendation from a team of medical advisors to continue wearing masks indoors. The mask mandate was set to expire after this week.
LeMonds said the extension is part of MMSD's goal to keep students learning in person and a result of rising COVID-19 cases that could impact district staffing levels.
The masking requirement will be reviewed on a bi-weekly basis going forward. The requirement has no expiration date at this time.