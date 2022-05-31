MMSD superintendent tests positive for COVID-19

MADISON (WKOW) -- Madison Metropolitan School District Superintendent Carlton Jenkins has tested positive for COVID-19.
In a letter sent to MMSD families, Jenkins said he would continue working remotely and that his symptoms are currently minor.
"Although safety protocols in our community continue to be relaxed, this serves as a reminder of how this virus is still very much in our community. Therefore, I want to continue to raise the awareness of our students, families, and community on the importance of being fully vaccinated and wearing a mask when it is appropriate," Jenkins said.
Jenkins will be quarantining for at least five days or until he is not experiencing symptoms.