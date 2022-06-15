MMSD will not require students to wear masks indoors this summer

MADISON (WKOW) — The Madison Metropolitan School District (MMSD) announced Wednesday that students do not need to wear masks for the summer semester.
Starting June 20, wearing mask indoors is no longer required and is instead "highly recommended."
MMSD spokesperson Tim LeMonds said this decision comes after a review of current metrics, recent CDC guidance and the unanimous recommendation of the school district’s team of medical advisors.
There are specific situations where someone may have to wear a mask: if they're showing symptoms of a respiratory illness, for at least five days after returning from a COVID-19 diagnosis and if someone is determined to be a close contact of someone with COVID-19.
The school district will continue to have health practices in place such as frequent handwashing, cleaning and staying home when sick. The district continues to strongly encourage all individuals eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine to do so by visiting one of many local vaccine clinics.