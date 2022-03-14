More than 850,000 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been wasted in Wisconsin

(WISN) -- COVID-19 vaccinations in Wisconsin have slowed dramatically. And with fewer people getting shots, more vaccine doses are expiring or going to waste.
More than 857,000 doses have been wasted in Wisconsin.
During the most recent reporting week, more doses were wasted than administered. About 25,000 shots went into arms, but nearly 35,000 doses went to waste.
"We absolutely look at the trends in terms of per site. Each of the sites orders what they feel the trend is going to be," Department of Health Services deputy secretary Deb Standridge told WISN 12 News.
WISN 12 News reporter Kent Wainscott asked Standridge how the state puts a stop to the increase in wasted doses.
"We're actually ratcheting down for the sites. That's what we have to do, based on those trends," Standridge responded.