Navigating the ICU: Nurses reflect on the struggles of working on the frontlines of the pandemic

MADISON (WKOW) -- Hospital workers have been working long, stressful hours to provide care to COVID-19 patients.
The last two years haven't been easy for SSM Health nurses working at local hospitals.
Treazure Kotlowski is a registered nurse working at SSM Health St. Clare Hospital in Baraboo.
She says she'll never forget the day she first heard of the Coronavirus.
"I had an inkling that COVID was going to be around for a long time, shortly after we learned that it was here," said Kotlowski.
It was a similar feeling for registered nurse Tiffany Sopha. She works in the Progressive Care Unit and Intensive Care Unit at St. Mary's Hospital in Madison.
The moment she received her first vaccine, she knew COVID-19 wasn't going away.
"When COVID-19 hit, everyone's like, 'Oh, this, this will blow over really soon'. But I believe that I knew it was a long term thing when we all got our first vaccine," said Sopha. "To be honest, I remember being fearful. I was fearful for myself. And I was also fearful for the patient. It was it was quite scary."
Janelle Jaeggi is a registered nurse at SSM Health Monroe Hospital. She works as a supervisor on the weekends in the hospital's ICU.
"I guess it was, it was a little scary when I first heard of it and just fearful of the unknown," said Jaeggi. "Am I going to take this home to my family, my kids? Just a lot of things that we weren't used to."
All three reflect on the moment they treated their first patient.
"The first confirmed COVID case that I took care of was a little bit of an eerie feeling just because I was scared to take it home to my family," said Kotlowski.
"I felt like one day I went to work and everything was somewhat normal. And then I returned three days later, and all of our ICU beds were full. All of the patients were COVID. And they were all on ventilators," said Jaeggi. "Not being able to tell the patient what's going to happen. We put them on ventilators and we don't know if they're going to come off the ventilator, we don't know what the outcomes gonna be."
It's been a difficult two years but say this is why they chose the career they did.
"Seeing a patient leave the hospital who had COVID-19 It, it put a huge stamp on my chest like of success on everyone's chest of success because not everyone leaves the hospital after having COVID-19," said Sopha.
"To see that patient go through something really, you know, intense and then have the strength to pull through and get back home to live their best life is really that's what it's all about," said Kotlowski.
Tiffany Sopha says the pandemic has changed her priorities in life.
"We were so busy prior to this pandemic happening, and now I'm able to stay here and focus more on my children, my husband, and then my career," said Sopha.
"It'll be a time that I'll probably look back on and appreciate the resilience that I've learned to have both for myself and to inspire into my co workers," said Kotlowski.