New COVID-19 testing site to open in Janesville

JANESVILLE (WKOW) -- With the need for COVID-19 tests still growing, the Rock County Public Health Department announced a new testing site opening January 24.
According to a news release from RCPHD health officer Katrina Harwood, the department partnered with Summit Clinical Laboratories to open the site at 3530 North County Highway F. Walk-ins. Appointments will be available Monday-Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., as well as Saturdays from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m.
"In the effort to mitigate and contain COVID-19, especially given the spread of the Omicron variant, the importance of continued testing cannot be overstated," Harwood said in the release.
For an easier time and a faster appointment, pre-register for your test through the Wisconsin DHS COVID connect website here. If you have come into close contact with someone who has tested positive, get tested five days after exposure even if you don't have symptoms.