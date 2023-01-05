New COVID variant is now the dominant strain, doctors say "very infectious"

MADISON (WKOW) -- Around this time last year is when doctors started to see the spike of what was a fairly new COVID variant: Omicron. But right now, they are seeing a new subvariant rise and dominate.
Dr. David Ottenbaker is the Regional Vice President of Ambulatory Clinical Programs for SSM Health. He said like other variants, the new XBB 1.5 variant is "very infectious."
At this point, he said it does not appear to be more significant for serious illnesses.
"We're continuing to develop more immunity from vaccines from having previous infections. So, it appears that we're adjusting to the Omicron variant," Dr. Ottenbaker said.
He said it's nothing to be overly concerned about. He said though people should continue using common sense like wearing a mask if you think you need one and getting vaccinated.
"It's not over," he said. "We're in a much better place even than where we were a year ago, certainly much better than we were two years ago. But you know, it hasn't gone away and it's going to continue."
He said doctors hope it becomes a seasonal infection.
He said over the past week, he has seen a "a little bit of a lull" in not only COVID cases, but RSV and influenza.
This lull is something he said he hopes continues though he does expect a spike as we get further into the post-holiday season.
"We don't know where we're going to be in a couple of weeks post-holiday season," Dr. Ottenbaker said.
If you do start to experience symptoms, Dr. Ottenbaker suggests using non-emergency opportunities. This includes video and primary care visits. That way, urgent care and emergency rooms are left open for higher risk people.