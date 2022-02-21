New information released on Omicron sub-variant, BA-2

MADISON (WKOW) -- As many people prepare for life without mask mandates, there are new findings about the Omicron sub-variant, "BA-2".
According to lab experiments in Japan, the variant could spread faster, may cause more severe disease and could resist some of the abilities we have now to fight off COVID-19.
Dr. Margaret Harris, the spokesperson for the World Health organization, said the sub-variant has been on its radar.
"We are certainly watching this BA-2 sub-lineage of Omicron because it is showing some kind of level of transmission advantage," said Dr. Harris.
BA-2 has been spotted in 47 states and 74 countries, becoming the dominant strain in 10 of those countries.
"We certainly don't want it to run rampant just like we don't want Omicron to run rampant," said Dr. Harris. "We really want countries to step up the vaccination to beat all these variants."
The study found BA-2 appears to escape immunity created by COVID-19 vaccines, but health experts say a booster restores protection.