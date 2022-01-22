New Milwaukee mask mandate goes into effect

MILWAUKEE (WKOW) -- The new Milwaukee mask mandate went into effect at midnight Friday, requiring everyone age three and up to mask up in public spaces.
The order doesn't include anyone who's eating or drinking in public, but some business owners fear it could impact profits. According to Marty Petricca, manager of Major Goolsby's restaurant, some people will "definitely" be pushed away by the mandate.
"I think the mask mandate will slow [business] down even more though, yes," Petricca said.
With the Packers set to host the San Francisco 49ers in a playoff game Saturday night, crowds at bars are likely.