 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM CST SUNDAY...

* WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations 2 to 4 inches.

* WHERE...Sauk, Dane and Rock Counties.

* WHEN...Until 3 AM CST Sunday.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions.


PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

&&

New Milwaukee mask mandate goes into effect

  • Updated
0423_Masks-web-picture
MGN

MILWAUKEE (WKOW) -- The new Milwaukee mask mandate went into effect at midnight Friday, requiring everyone age three and up to mask up in public spaces.

The order doesn't include anyone who's eating or drinking in public, but some business owners fear it could impact profits. According to Marty Petricca, manager of Major Goolsby's restaurant, some people will "definitely" be pushed away by the mandate.

"I think the mask mandate will slow [business] down even more though, yes," Petricca said.

With the Packers set to host the San Francisco 49ers in a playoff game Saturday night, crowds at bars are likely.