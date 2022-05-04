New subvariant fueling rise of COVID-19 cases in Wisconsin, Dane County

MADISON (WKOW) -- On Wednesday, Wisconsin recorded its highest daily total of new COVID-19 cases since early February and cases in Dane County have shot up nearly 18% over the past two weeks.
That's concerning Dr. Dan Shirley, UW Health's Medical Director of Infection Prevention.
"We know what we're dealing with is a very contagious transmissible version of Omicron," he said. "One of the positives from this is that we aren't seeing hospitalizations rise as fast this time around."
Shirley said he believes a high vaccination rate is the main reason hospitalizations haven't increased rapidly with new cases.
More than 63% of people in Dane County are up to date with their COVID-19 vaccines.
He said the number of people who got sick during the first Omicron wave might also be playing a role.
"It does seem like it does provide some protection, having been infected with Omicron original in that big surge," he said. "But it is complicated to know which combination of vaccination and prior infection is protective. We know a lot more about vaccination. What is definitely less known is how long the protection lasts from infection with Omicron."
He said with the virus spreading in the community more, it could be time to consider putting your mask back on.
"It's the trend that should just make you kind of think, 'should I wear a mask?'" he said. "'Do I know what kind of situation I'm getting in?' Just take it along in case you get into a really complicated situation."
Shirley said places that are indoors with poor ventilation have the biggest risk for spreading COVID-19.
"Indoor, poor airflow, lots of people, I would personally mask," he said. "If I'm outside [and] people are spread out, [it's] much less important."
Shirley said it's also important to realize that reported COVID-19 cases likely don't show the total picture of the virus' spread. At-home tests are more common now, and those positive results aren't reported the same way PCR results are, which could suppress accurate case numbers.