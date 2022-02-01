New survey highlights COVID-19 pandemic's impact on teachers

(WKOW) — A survey released Tuesday from the National Education Association is highlighting the impact the COVID-19 pandemic is having on teachers.
National Education Association President Becky Pringle said 55% of teachers reported they plan to leave or retire early. That's up from 37% in August.
62% of Black teachers are reporting they plan to leave early, with 59% of Latino teachers reporting the same thing.
Pringle says there were already teacher shortages even before the pandemic, and COVID-19 has made the problem a lot worse.
She says a big reason for teachers leaving the industry is the pay, and the strain on them as students need more mental health services.
"We are asking that everyone lift up their voice and demand from our elected and appointed officials from the school board, all the way up to the White House, that they provide the sustained funding that our public schools need," Pringle said.
Pringle said during the pandemic, there have been over 500,000 fewer teachers across the country, and almost 10,000 less in Wisconsin.
More information, and resources are available at on NEA's website.