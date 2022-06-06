New variants will keep COVID-19 cases at high level throughout the summer

MADISON (WKOW) -- New research says new variants will keep COVID-19 cases at moderate to high levels throughout the summer.
The preprint research hasn't been peer reviewed or published in a medical journal, but researchers found two of the latest offshoots are more likely to lead to breakthrough infections.
Dr. Anthony Fauci says a new kind of vaccine is now needed.
"You want a vaccine that if you administer it in a nasal or oral way, it will give you enough upper airway protection, that not only will you prevent infection, you will prevent transmission," said Fauci. "And that's the major full court press that we're putting on now in the scientific community.”
Dr. Fauci says current vaccines and boosters still provide a good amount of protection from COVID-19 hospitalization and death.
According to the CDC, 2/3 of the population is fully vaccinated with at least their initial series, but less than a third have received their booster.
Nearly one in four people in the us now lives in a county with a 'high COVID-19 community level'.