Northwestern now requiring vaccination or negative test for indoor sporting events

  • Updated
MADISON (WKOW) -- When the Badgers men's basketball team heads to Evanston to take on Northwestern on Tuesday, fans will have to follow new COVID-19 protocols. 

Northwestern Athletics announced all guests and working personnel five years and older at indoor sporting events will have to show proof of COVID-19 vaccination or a negative PCR or antigen test taken within 24 hours of the event. 

Northwestern Athletics said results from at-home tests will not be accepted.  They will also continue to require face masks. 

Until further notice, guests going to a Northwestern Athletics indoor events must show one of the following: 

  • COVID-19 vaccination card (actual card or picture of card)
  • Screenshot of COVID-19 vaccination record from pharmacy
  • Screenshot of negative result of a COVID-19 PCR or rapid antigen test

People who are 16 years and older will have to show a photo ID to verify the vaccination card or negative test result is theirs. 