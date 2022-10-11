'Not enough people are getting these': Doctors fear fall COVID-19 surge as bivalent booster administration lags

MADISON (WKOW) -- The bivalent COVID-19 booster shots have been available in Wisconsin for about a month. However, a lot of people who are eligible for the shot haven't gotten it.
That has doctors worried, particularly as they look at what's happening in other countries right now.
Dr. Jeff Pothof, UW Health's Chief Quality Officer, said the current COVID-19 situation in Europe, where countries like France and the United Kingdom are seeing rising case numbers, has health officials in the US worried about what's headed our way.
"We're seeing some writing on the wall in Europe, in the United Kingdom, that we're likely going to see an increase in cases of COVID-19 come later this fall and winter," he said.
Pothof said any potential case surge here could be exacerbated if a lot of people don't have protection from the bivalent booster, which is formulated specifically for the omicron variant.
Nationwide, the CDC reports only about 5% of the 216 million people who are eligible for the new booster dose have received it.
Here in Wisconsin, data from the Department of Health Services shows extremely low booster dose administration rates. According to the most recent update, vaccinators statewide are administering an average of around 160 bivalent booster doses every day.
"The data would say, right now, not enough people are getting these updated booster shots, and that has us a little bit concerned," Pothof said.
But that doesn't mean no one is getting the new shot.
Morgan Finke, a spokesperson for Public Health Madison & Dane County, said the department has administered around 2,100 bivalent booster doses over the past month, and she said there's still more demand.
"Our South Madison and East Washington clinics are, essentially, fully booked over the next couple of weeks until November 1," she said. "We are seeing folks wanting to come out and get those vaccines."
However, she said the demand is definitely less than when the original boosters first became available, and Pothof said he has a few ideas about why.
"With the pandemic seemingly like it's over and everything looking good, we've dropped our guard a little bit and maybe aren't keeping up on these things like we should," he said.
Despite the situation seeming okay now, Pothof cautioned against proceeding as if COVID-19 is completely gone.
"Especially if you're older, skipping those boosters does increase your risk for severe disease," he said. "You're less likely to just have a rough week at home. You become more likely to come see someone like me in the emergency department or people in the ICU."
But he said there's a simple way to protect against those more serious outcomes: getting the new booster shot.
"An ounce of prevention is worth a pound of cure, so getting that booster now might save you a lot of headache later this winter," Pothof said.
He said, generally, everyone who is 12 years old and older who hasn't received a booster dose in the past two months is able to get the new bivalent booster shot right now.
You can make an appointment to get vaccinated with your health care provider, with a local pharmacy or on PHMDC's website.