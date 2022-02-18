Nursing homes and assisted living facilities facing persistent staffing challenge

MADISON (WKOW) -- Nursing homes and assisted living facilities have faced COVID-19 outbreaks, rising supply costs and staffing shortages over the past two years. Now, one nursing home administrator says at least some of that is getting better.
Danielle Sigler is the administrator of Ingleside Communities in Mount Horeb. She says COVID-19 cases aren't having as big of an impact now as they were 24 months ago.
"During our first outbreak, there was a lot of us, myself included, working the floor, working all kinds of hours, just to meet the needs of the residents," she said. "Now, we're able to pretty much keep things stable, and there's not a lot of intense changes happening."
Sigler credited a lot of that improvement to the availability of COVID-19 vaccines and booster shots.
"Prior to vaccines, people were sick still on day 20 sometimes, and we're not seeing that anymore," she said.
Data from the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services shows nearly 40% of fully vaccinated workers in Wisconsin nursing homes have gotten a booster shot. That's higher than the national average of 34.6%.
But keeping workers health hasn't completely solved staffing issues because the industry is still dealing with a shortage of workers.
"All across the board, we're having a very difficult time trying to recruit and retain staff at assisted living facilities," Mike Pochowski, the president and CEO of the Wisconsin Assisted Living Association, said.
He said the industry is struggling to compete with other jobs that offer higher wages, and Sigler said many current staff members are struggling with burnout.
However, both said they're optimistic about what coming months will bring.
"Because of the vaccines' availability [and because] PPE is more available, we're able to feel a little more peace versus the chaos that was happening before," Sigler said.