Oregon School District will no longer require masks

OREGON (WKOW) -- The Oregon School District will not continue its mask requirement after March 1, the same date Dane County's mask mandate expires.
According to an email set to families within the district from superintendent Dr. Leslie Bergstrom, Oregon schools will still "strongly encourage" masks for students and staff at K-12 schools. 4K centers will determine their own mask requirements and will contact families about their plans.
Students are still required to wear masks on buses and while traveling in any district vehicles due to current CDC guidance.
Bergstrom lists COVID-19 mitigation efforts that remain in place, including: symptom checking, hygiene practices, air ventilation, COVID-19 testing and contact tracing.
With the update in mask guidance, the district will update its policies online and prepare lessons for students on what "strongly encouraged" masking means. A report on how the plan is working will be presented at the April 11 school board meeting. Bergstrom encouraged any parents or students with further questions to reach out to school administrators.
"I know that we all continue to be committed to our goal of offering a safe learning environment for our students with as little disruption as possible, and I know that we will do this by moving forward together," she said in the email.