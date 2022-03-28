PHMDC announced COVID-19 testing will stay at Alliant Energy Center until June

MADISON (WKOW) — COVID-19 testing at the Alliant Energy Center will be available for the community longer than initially announced.
According to Public Health Madison Dane County spokesperson Morgan Finke, its DHS-contracted partner, Accelerated Clinical Labs, as decided to stay in Dane County.
Last week PHMDC announced the clinic was going to close on April 2. The new clinic will be set up inside the east lobby of the Coliseum at the Alliant Energy Center. The clinic will be open seven days a week from 10 a.m. - 6 p.m. It opens on April 3 and will stay open until June.
Along with testing at Alliant Energy Center, PHMDC still has mobile vaccination clinics and a list of 39 trusted COVID-19 testing partners.