PHMDC announces appointments available for updated COVID-19 boosters

MADISON (WKOW) -- Public Health Madison & Dane County (PHMDC) announced Monday it is expanding its clinic hours and adding availability on weekends to make the newly updated COVID-19 booster available.
The department received the Pfizer booster and started administer variant-specific booster shots last week.
According to PHMDC, new boosters contain an updated formula that boosts immunity against the original coronavirus strain and protects against the newer Omicron variants, including BA.4 and BA.5.
Currently, appointments for Pfizer’s bivalent booster are available at several mobile clinics as well as the South Madison and East Washington Public Health office locations:
South Madison: 2230 S. Park Street, Madison
Mondays, 9 am - 7 pm
Saturdays (starting 9/24), 8 am - 11 am
East Washington: 2705 E. Washington Ave, Madison
Tuesdays, 9 am - 7 pm
Two other recurring clinics will open at Warner Park Community Recreation Center and inside the indoor shelter at Elver Park. These clinics are currently walk-in only, while supplies last.
The CDC recommends everyone who is eligible stay up to date on vaccinations by getting an updated booster dose at least 2 months after their last COVID shot or at least 3 months after a COVID infection.