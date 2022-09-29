PHMDC changing COVID-19 testing strategy to provide faster results

MADISON (WKOW) — Public Health Madison and Dane County (PHMDC) says it's transitioning to a new strategy for COVID-19 testing at its South Madison clinic.
PHMDC says it's following a directive from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services for the Community Testing Support Program (CTSP) and moving away from PCR testing. It will begin using an antigen testing model as part of an effort to provide rapid test results.
DHS says the change from PCR to antigen testing is to “ensure testing availability at state-supported CTSP sites in the event of a COVID-19 surge and to meet community need.”
“You can still access no cost COVID tests at our clinic, but if you’re not having symptoms, you’ll receive only a free rapid test," said Colton Ritchie, COVID testing director. "If you do have symptoms, expect to get two swabs during the appointment. Then, if the rapid test comes back negative, we’ll send the confirmatory PCR swab into the lab to be tested.”
In addition to the clinic, rapid tests can be bought in stores or online and are covered by insurance, Medicare and Medicaid. Wisconsin residents can also use the Say Yes! COVID Test website to get five tests sent to them at no cost.