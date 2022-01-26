PHMDC extends indoor mask mandate through March 1

MADISON (WKOW) — Public Health Madison Dane County has extended its indoor mask mandate through March 1.
The mandate requires face coverings for those two and older when indoors where others are present, although it does include several exceptions for those vaccinated and those with medical conditions or disabilities.
The mandate has been in place since August 19, when the delta variant of COVID-19 was the dominant strain and causing an uptick in cases. The last extension, which was put in place on January 3, was set to expire on February 1, which is when this extension will go into effect.
This is the third extension of the mandate since the end of November, when officials said they hoped no more extensions would be necessary because vaccinations were up and cases were down.
According to a news release from PHMDC spokesperson Morgan Finke, COVID-19 infections in Dane County may be on the way down, but they are still at a high level. The omicron variant has driven the seven-day average of positive tests in Dane County to 1,258 per day.
“We are certainly still seeing incredibly high rates of illness and hospitalization, however, it does appear that we have reached a plateau in this surge of cases fueled by the Omicron variant,” Director of Public Health Madison & Dane County Janel Heinrich said in the release. “This does not mean it is the time to let our guard down; we must continue to collectively take as many steps as possible to reduce risk of transmission, including masking.”
Finke states PHMDC is "enlisting every tool possible" to get Dane County through the surge, including increasing testing capacity and ramping up mobile vaccinations. Health officials also encourage upgrading masks to something other than a cloth mask.