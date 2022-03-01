POLL: As mask requirements ease, will you still wear one?

MADISON (WKOW) — Dane County's most recent mask mandate, which had been in place since August, has expired.
Since Public Health Madison Dane County announced it would let the mandate expire, many schools and businesses have followed suit in changing their mask policies — often choosing to drop the regulation. Even the CDC has changed it's guidance, now recommending masks based on the threats posed to hospitals rather than on positive test results.
But in other areas where federal mandates are in place, such as public transportation, masks are here to stay for the time being. Most hospital systems are also keeping masking requirements and visitor restrictions in place.
Still, in most situations, it's up to the individual to decide whether or not they decide to mask.