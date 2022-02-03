Poynette mother reflects on beating the odds of COVID-19 recovery

MADISON (WKOW) -- 27 News brought you the story of a Poynette woman who tested positive for COVID-19 in November 2020, when she was nine months pregnant with her fourth child.
After an emergency C-section, Kelsey Townsend was on life support for two months.
Doctors thought Townsend would need a double lung transplant to survive, but she beat the odds. Her lungs started healing on their own, and after some rehabilitation, she was released from the hospital in January 2021 and finished her recovery at home.
One year later, Townsend told 27 News she still has some lingering symptoms from COVID-19. "I still have some limitations. So it's hard for me once in a while. But [my husband] Derek, and the kids are always there to brighten my day."
Memories have started to populate on her social media feed of how different her life was this time last year.
"It is still just as emotional as it was when it first happened. But it's emotional in a different way," Townsend said. "This experience has really brought in a lot of gratitude to my life. I am more patient, more loving, just more open to things and just really try, you know, to do my best every day because I'm worth it. And so is my family. And each day is a blessing and a gift from God."
Her attitude remains relentlessly positive, a reflection of the hashtag her family and friends started when she was in the hospital, "#KelseyStrong."
"You guys prayed for me so many days, and I pray for you every single day and send you good vibes and good wishes."