Rings School of Martial Arts marks the end of an era as COVID-19 hardship forces them to close

MADISON (WKOW) -- Rings School of Martial Arts has built courage and confidence in countless men, women and children.
Now, after over 40 years, Bill and Janet Ring are being forced to close their doors because of hardship brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic.
"We kept trying to survive through it," Bill said. "I'm pretty sad about it."
The couple's martial arts journey began in the 1980's under unexpected circumstances.
"Back in the early 80s, I had a stalker," Janet said. "I took lessons from Bill Ring for a while, and then I decided it was just easier to marry him than have to pay for lessons."
Over time, the Ring's shared passion for martial arts grew along with their students. The couple started one of the area's first after school programs, picking kids up from school to take lessons first in a limo and then in a van.
"I knew that children needed something to do after school and Bill said: 'Well, how are we going to do that?' And I said: 'Let's pick them up.' And, he said 'How?' And I had just read a Richie Rich magazine so I said: 'Let's just buy a limo.' So, our very first karate students got to ride in a limo," Janet said.
Eventually, the couple outgrew their facility and upgraded to their current location on south Stoughton Road, where they have been for the past 20 years.
"I think we have a lot of moments that stand out," Bill said. "Especially when we got the after school program going. To see these children going from shy children, to all of a sudden, just shining."
Come March 2020, COVID-19 closures were not something even the Rings could dodge, however. During that time, enrollment went down substantially. To get by, they taught virtual classes and sold assets.
"We sold off four vans just to stay in business," Janet said.
When their landlord asked if they wanted to sign another three year lease this year, however, they didn't feel they could commit for fears the pandemic could cause them to close again. Instead, they are taking the business next door up on an offer to buy them out and will close at the end of the school year.
"I wished it wouldn't have happened this way," Janet said. "I don't think that we would have even really considered retirement at all because this is our way of life. This is our life."
Jennifer Hack, the mother of a long time martial arts student, is heartbroken to see the martial arts studio go.
"I'm feeling sad that they're not gonna be in the community anymore," Hack said. "I'm also really sad that, that's something that's not going to be available for others to experience."
Hack said her daughter began taking lessons in elementary school and blossomed into a confident and determined young woman as a result. Because of this, she is grateful in the midst of her sadness.
"I am just happy to celebrate them and who they are and hopefully give back a little portion of what they've given to the community," Hack said.
Even though they are closing their doors, the Rings say they plan to keep their connections to the community open and their craft alive.
"Martial arts will always be part of our lives, no matter where we are or what we do," Janet said.
The couple will hold tight to the pictures, newspaper clippings and trophies they've accumulated, but they want their legacy to be so much more.
"Our greatest achievement of all is our students," Bill said.