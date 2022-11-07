 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Rock County Public Health Department hosts final walk-in COVID-19 Clinic

  • Updated
  • 0
Rock County Public Health

ROCK COUNTY (WKOW) -- The Rock County Public Health Department (RCPHD) announced Monday it will host its last walk-in COVID-19 vaccine clinic Wednesday, Nov. 16.

The clinic will be open from 3-7 p.m. at the RCPHD's Janesville location.

“We are incredibly grateful to have been able to serve our community through our COVID-19 clinics this year... We encourage everyone to continue to seek vaccination opportunities and protect themselves from COVID-19,” said Kelsey Cordova, Public Health Supervisor for RCPHD.

The department will continue to provide COVID-19 vaccines by appointment, which can be made by calling (608) 757-5440.