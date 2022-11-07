Rock County Public Health Department hosts final walk-in COVID-19 Clinic

ROCK COUNTY (WKOW) -- The Rock County Public Health Department (RCPHD) announced Monday it will host its last walk-in COVID-19 vaccine clinic Wednesday, Nov. 16.
The clinic will be open from 3-7 p.m. at the RCPHD's Janesville location.
“We are incredibly grateful to have been able to serve our community through our COVID-19 clinics this year... We encourage everyone to continue to seek vaccination opportunities and protect themselves from COVID-19,” said Kelsey Cordova, Public Health Supervisor for RCPHD.
The department will continue to provide COVID-19 vaccines by appointment, which can be made by calling (608) 757-5440.