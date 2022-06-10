Rock, Green counties reach 'high' COVID-19 community level, per CDC

MADISON (WKOW) — Two southern Wisconsin counties now have "high" levels of COVID-19 community spread, according to the CDC.
Both Rock and Green counties were moved from "medium" to "high" when the organization updated its data Thursday.
To make this decision, the CDC weighs multiple metrics:
- New COVID-19 admissions per 100,000 population in the past 7 days
- The percent of staffed inpatient beds occupied by COVID-19 patients
- Total new COVID-19 cases per 100,000 population in the past 7 days
A press release from Rock County Public Health stated it's the combination of 200 cases per 100,000 people and an increase in hospitalizations in the last seven days that pushed the county into the "high" threshold.
“While the COVID-19 pandemic in Rock County has greatly improved since our peak in January 2022, the recent increase in hospitalizations is an indicator that it is time to take additional precautions as a preventative measure,” said Katrina Harwood, Health Officer.
With a "high" level, the CDC recommends people wear masks indoors, stay up to date with COVID-19 vaccines and get tested if you have symptoms of the virus.
Neither county's health department has issued a mask order.