 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Running list: Area school districts masking protocols

  • Updated
school masks
MGN

MADISON (WKOW) -- With the Dane County mask mandate expiring March 1, school districts across southern Wisconsin are updating policies to reflect falling case rates.

Some schools have lifted any and all mask regulations, while some are taking a more cautious approach with spring break coming up. When announcing the Madison Metropolitan School District's new policy, superintendent Dr. Carlton Jenkins noted that case rates have gone up in his district following major breaks during the pandemic.

The following districts have provided information on new masking policies:

Baraboo: Mask requirements lifted March 1

Brodhead: Mask requirements lifted February 9

DeForest: Mask requirements lifted March 1

Janesville: Mask requirements lifted February 23 

Madison: Masks still required in class, district to re-assess by April 15

Madison College: Lifting mask requirements after spring break (3/14)

Middleton-Cross Plains: Lifted mask requirements March 1

Monona Grove: Masks not required as of March 1, but still "strongly recommended and encouraged" for students and staff.

Mount Horeb: Lifted mask requirement March 1

Oregon: Lifted mask requirement March 1

Platteville: Lifted mask requirements February 21

Portage: Mask requirement still in effect for all students, staff and visitors

Sauk Prairie: Lifted mask requirement February 28

Stoughton: Lifted mask requirement March 1, masks still required on buses.

Sun Prairie: Lifted mask requirement March 1

UW-System: Lifting mask requirements as soon as March 1

UW-Madison: Mask requirement ending March 12

Verona: Mask requirement lifted March 1

Waunakee: Lifted mask requirements March 1

This is a running list, and will be updated as new information becomes available. 

Tags

Recommended for you