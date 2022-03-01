Running list: Mask policies at Dane County event venues

MADISON (WKOW) — With the end of Public Health Madison Dane County's indoor mask mandate, policies across the region are changing.
Each event venue is able to make their own policy and 27 News is compiling their requirements into one running list.
Alliant Energy Center: Masks encouraged
Comedy Club: Masks not required
High Noon Saloon: Masks encouraged; may be required depending on artist's requests. The venue requires a negative COVID-19 test taken within 72 hours of the event or full vaccination status.
Kohl Center: Masks required until March 12
Majestic Theater: Masks encouraged; may be required depending on artist's requests. The venue requires a negative COVID-19 test taken within 72 hours of the event or full vaccination status.
Orpheum Theater: Masks encouraged; may be required depending on artist's requests. The venue requires a negative COVID-19 test taken within 72 hours of the event or full vaccination status.
Overture Center: Masks required through April 3. The venue requires proof of COVID-19 vaccination and a photo ID for everyone older than five. Boosters are not required unless stated otherwise for a specific show. Those unvaccinated can show a proof of a negative COVID-19 PCR test within 72 hours or a negative antigen test administered by a health care provider within 24 hours for entry.
Sylvee: Masks encouraged; may be required depending on artist's requests. The venue requires a negative COVID-19 test taken within 72 hours of the event or full vaccination status.