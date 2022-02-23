 Skip to main content
School District of Janesville no longer requiring masks

  • Updated
0914_Craig-High-School (2)

Joseph A. Craig High School, Janesville

JANESVILLE (WKOW)) -- School District of Janesville's Board of Education voted Tuesday night in favor of no longer requiring masks in school buildings.

Starting on Wednesday at 4 p.m., people in school buildings will be recommended to wear a facemask, but it will not be required.

There will be two instances where masks will still be required:

  •  Anyone who tested positive for COVID-19 and is cleared to return to school after 5 days must still wear a facemask in school for days 6-10. 
  • Federal requirements have not changed, therefore facemasks are still required to be used by those using a bus for transportation to/from school or school-sponsored athletic events/field trips.

