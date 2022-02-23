School District of Janesville no longer requiring masks

JANESVILLE (WKOW)) -- School District of Janesville's Board of Education voted Tuesday night in favor of no longer requiring masks in school buildings.
Starting on Wednesday at 4 p.m., people in school buildings will be recommended to wear a facemask, but it will not be required.
There will be two instances where masks will still be required:
- Anyone who tested positive for COVID-19 and is cleared to return to school after 5 days must still wear a facemask in school for days 6-10.
- Federal requirements have not changed, therefore facemasks are still required to be used by those using a bus for transportation to/from school or school-sponsored athletic events/field trips.