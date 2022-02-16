School districts across Wisconsin revise Covid-19 safety protocols amid drop in cases

MADISON (WKOW) -- As coronavirus cases continue to fall across southern Wisconsin, many school districts in our area are revising their Covid-19 safety protocols. Although health experts say not all districts should be in the clear quite yet.
"I think it's actually good that we have to have this conversation, because what that means is things are looking, good enough, where we can entertain the idea of potentially having kids going to school without without a mask," UW-Health Chief Quality Officer Dr. Jeff Pothof said.
Pothof said while it's great that coronavirus cases are falling rapidly, not all districts should be lifting restrictions. He urges each district to analyze its own area's data to make the call.
"I'd look at what are those percent positive rates of tests in your community, what's the number of cases per 100,000 people in your community, and what's that vaccination rate amongst those students that you're thinking about unmasking," Pothof said.
Although Dane County's mask mandate will expire on March 1, many other school districts outside of the county are revising their policies.
Below is a list of districts and systems that have communicated with 27 News about their masking policies:
Baraboo: Lifting mask restriction March 1
Brodhead: Mask restriction lifted Feb. 9
DeForest: Still discussing options
Madison: Still discussing options
Madison College: Lifting mask restriction after spring break (3/14)
Middleton-Cross Plains: Lifting mask restriction March 1
Monona Grove: Still discussing options, plan on having decision next week
Mount Horeb: Lifting mask restriction March 1
Oregon: Still discussing options
Platteville: Lifting mask restriction February 21
Stoughton: Still discussing options
Sun Prairie: Parents were asked for feedback via a survey. Survey closes Sunday Feb. 20.
UW-System: Lifting mask restriction as soon as March 1
UW-Madison: Mask mandate ending March 12
Verona: Still discussing options
Waunakee: Lifting mask restriction March 1