Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM TO NOON
CDT THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulation of 2 to 4 inches
northwest of a line from Dodgeville to Madison to Sheboygan,
and 1 to 3 inches elsewhere.

* WHERE...Portions of east central, south central and southeast
Wisconsin.

* WHEN...From 4 AM to noon CDT Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions with accumulating
snow and slush during the morning commute.



PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

Second booster shots being administered after federal authorization

  • Updated
COVID

WAUWATOSA (WISN) -- Second COVID-19 booster doses started going into arms in Wisconsin shortly after the Food and Drug Administration and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention authorized the shots. 

Dr. Stephanie Findley with Findley Medical Center says people were coming in the moment the new boosters got the okay.

"We've seen interest. We've had walk-in interest... come in to get the vaccine as soon as it was approved yesterday," Findley told WISN 12 News. "So people were here yesterday like 'Oh they had been here before.' They know we've been vaccinating people for the last couple of years and so they just walk right in and get their second dose boosters."

According to figures from the state Department of Health Services, about 61% of Wisconsinites are fully vaccinated and about 34% have received a booster dose.