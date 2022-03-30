Second booster shots being administered after federal authorization

WAUWATOSA (WISN) -- Second COVID-19 booster doses started going into arms in Wisconsin shortly after the Food and Drug Administration and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention authorized the shots.
Dr. Stephanie Findley with Findley Medical Center says people were coming in the moment the new boosters got the okay.
"We've seen interest. We've had walk-in interest... come in to get the vaccine as soon as it was approved yesterday," Findley told WISN 12 News. "So people were here yesterday like 'Oh they had been here before.' They know we've been vaccinating people for the last couple of years and so they just walk right in and get their second dose boosters."
According to figures from the state Department of Health Services, about 61% of Wisconsinites are fully vaccinated and about 34% have received a booster dose.