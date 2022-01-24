Sen. Johnson holds another forum for vaccine skeptics; Wisconsin doctors, hospitals reject claims

MADISON (WKOW) -- Senator Ron Johnson moderated a panel discussion Monday featuring doctors and nurses making claims about the COVID-19 pandemic and vaccine that have been rejected by a majority of the medical community.
Wisconsin doctors and hospitals said some of the claims made during the five-hour forum at the Russell Senate Office Building in Washington, D.C. were outright untrue.
Many of the doctors and nurses made statements echoing what Johnson has said often throughout the pandemic: that most in the medical community were too focused on vaccines and didn't give enough attention to early treatments.
One featured speaker, Dallas cardiologist Dr. Peter McCullough, accused hospitals of skewing information to make it seem like a larger share of patients hospitalized with COVID-19 were unvaccinated.
Madison-area hospital systems UW Health and SSM Health have said a vast majority of their patients with COVID-19 are unvaccinated but did not grant requests Monday for an interview or statement specific of Johnson's event.
"We've had multiple officials come out and tell us that 40 to 60 percent of people coming into the hospital who test positive for COVID are not there for COVID so we have a trumped up set of numbers," McCullough claimed. "The unvaccinated get lots of testing and the vaccinated actually refrain from testing."
Advocacy group Protect Our Care arranged a call responding to Johnson's panel Monday. Dr. William Reed, a La Crosse cardiothoracic surgeon, said it was simply false that hospitals skewed testing to make unvaccinated people look worse.
"Every single patient that goes to open heart surgery has a COVID test before they go to the operating room," Reed said. "So I would discount that statement."
McCullough was sued over the summer by his previous employer, Baylor Scott & White, over claims McCullough violated terms of their separation agreement by continuing to reference his past employment with health care system when he wasn't supposed to.
Mercyhealth denied another claim made by Milwaukee Pulmonologist Dr. Pierre Kory -- who's drawn scrutiny for supporting unproven ivermectin treatments -- that some hospitals only considered someone vaccinated if they received the vaccine within that hospital system.
"Mercyhealth screens all patients before procedures and upon admission regardless of their vaccination status," said Chief Medical Officer Dr. John Dorsey. "We do accept a valid vaccine card as an indication of vaccine status and we enter that information into the electronic medical record."
At times, Johnson's panelists drifted into other fringe claims. One touted the use of nasal spray as a way to kill the coronavirus immediately; Johnson responded that he'd been mocked for suggesting mouthwash as a valuable tool. Another panelist said N95 masks provided little protection and claimed the only effective mask was the V-100 which is not listed on the CDC's mask guidance page.
Milwaukee Critical Care Neurologist Dr. Ann Helms said Johnson would have been better off supporting hospitals in his home state that have been dealing with strained staff and bed shortages.
"Senator Johnson should be using his time and his position to help provide relief to overcrowded hospitals," Helms said. "He should be providing support to Wisconsin's health care infrastructure that is on the verge of collapse because of consistently high patient volumes."
Johnson had previously held a forum in November opposing vaccine mandates featuring the accounts of people who claim they were severely injured by the vaccine.
Doctors accused Johnson of misleading the public over the summer when he challenged vaccine makers over the rare instances of severe adverse reactions; confirmed instances of vaccine injury are far more rare than what's reported in the federal VAERS database, which Johnson often cites but itself states that anyone reviewing reports there should note "no cause-and-effect relationship has been established" in the self-reporting system.