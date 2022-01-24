Sen. Johnson holds another forum for vaccine skeptics; Wisconsin doctors, hospitals reject claims

Weather Alert

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY... ...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM THIS EVENING TO NOON CST WEDNESDAY... * WHAT...For the first Wind Chill Advisory through this morning, bitterly cold wind chills as low as 20 below zero. For the second Wind Chill Advisory this evening through Wednesday morning, bitterly cold wind chills of 20 to 30 below zero. * WHERE...Portions of south central and southeast Wisconsin. * WHEN...For the first Wind Chill Advisory, until noon CST today. For the second Wind Chill Advisory, from 8 PM this evening to noon CST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. &&