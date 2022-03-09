Slowing COVID-19 vaccine wastage in Wisconsin

MADISON (WKOW) -- As demand for the COVID-19 vaccine drops, many states including Wisconsin, are now left with wastage.
"Vaccine wastage it's when vaccines are either discarded, lost, damaged or destroyed," said Morgan Finke, Public Health Madison Dane County (PHMDC) Communications Coordinator.
The Wisconsin Department of Health Services reports more than 393,810 doses have gone unused since the start of vaccine distribution in December of 2020.
Nationally, the CDC reported 9.7 percent among the 693 million COVID-19 vaccine doses have gone to waste.
"For the month of February, PHMDC had roughly 1,000 wasted doses," said Finke.
Finke explained some of this waste is inevitable because a vial can have up to 10 doses of a vaccine. Since fewer people are getting the shot, not all doses are used.
"Three out of the 10 doses in that vial are used, that's a waste of 10 doses and there really isn't much we can do to avoid that, you know, outside of turning away someone who's looking for a vaccine," said Finke.
Vaccinators across the state, like UW Health, said they're working to help limit COVID-19 vaccine waste.
“Out of nearly 200,000 COVID-19 vaccine doses, just a few hundred have neared their expiration date and were distributed across the state to other organizations in need who could use them," said Emily Kumlien, UW Health Press Secretary.
"The vaccine exchange site includes information about expiration dates and the number of vaccines they have and doses they have and the type of doses and vaccinators are asked to check that exchange before they order direct from the manufacturer. And that just helps us be smart about using the product that we already have existing before we add to that stockpile of doses," said Finke
Through regional partnerships--- the Wisconsin DHS will be sending out 24-hundred extra doses of its Johnson and Johnson vaccine to help out Chicago.