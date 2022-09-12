 Skip to main content
SSM Health and Madison College partner to host COVID-19 vaccine clinic

  • Updated
SSM HEALTH

MADISON (WKOW) — SSM Health, Madison College, Neuhauser Pharmacy and the Cap Times are joining together to host a special COVID-19 vaccine clinic as part of the Cap Times’ 2022 Idea Fest: The State of Change.

According to a news release from SSM Health, the clinic will be held at Madison College’s Goodman South Campus Sept. 14 from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Walk-in vaccinations are available, but organizers encourage the public to schedule their vaccination appointment. 

As part of the 2022 Idea Fest: The State of Change, there will events highlighting ideas and innovation in and beyond Madison.

