SSM Health and Madison College partner to host COVID-19 vaccine clinic

MADISON (WKOW) — SSM Health, Madison College, Neuhauser Pharmacy and the Cap Times are joining together to host a special COVID-19 vaccine clinic as part of the Cap Times’ 2022 Idea Fest: The State of Change.
According to a news release from SSM Health, the clinic will be held at Madison College’s Goodman South Campus Sept. 14 from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Walk-in vaccinations are available, but organizers encourage the public to schedule their vaccination appointment.
- Appointments for ages 5-11: Idea Fest Vaccine Clinic registration
Primary series and booster doses are available for ages 5-11.
- Appointments for ages 12+: Idea Fest Vaccine Clinic registration
Primary series and a limited supply of bivalent booster doses will be available for ages 12+.
As part of the 2022 Idea Fest: The State of Change, there will events highlighting ideas and innovation in and beyond Madison.