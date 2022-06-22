SSM Health receives 'small shipment' of COVID-19 vaccines for kids

MADISON (WKOW) — SSM Health has gotten a shipment of COVID-19 vaccinations for children aged six months to four years.
The health system reports it got the "small shipment" of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine Wednesday morning. SSM Health spokesperson Lisa Adams says they are finalizing distribution of the vaccines, as well as its plans to vaccinate children in this age group.
SSM Health plans to start vaccinations "in the coming days" and will let the public know when they can start scheduling appointments for their children.
SSM Health continues to provide COVID-19 vaccinations and booster shots for all eligible, and administered over 353,000 doses since vaccinations began in December, 2020.