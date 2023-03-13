SSM Health to no longer require universal masking

MADISON (WKOW) -- SSM Health announced Monday universal masking will no longer be required across all facilities come March 15, according to a statement provided to 27 News.
This is the healthcare system's first step to "safely roll back" COVID-19 mitigation measures as the National Public Health Emergency, which expires on May 11, draws to a close.
SSM is making this change because of the "changing status" of COVID-19 in communities it serves. SSM reports COVID-19 vaccines are highly effective, and treatments are widely available, causing community levels of the virus to stabilize and decline.
SSM will still require providers and staff to wear personal protective equipment appropriate with CDC guidelines.
Though masks are no longer universally required, people can still choose wear masks. Additionally, people with known or suspected COVID-19 infections along with those experiencing symptoms of upper respiratory infections will need to wear masks and be screened.
SSM will provide masks to patients who need them.
SSM will continue to monitor community levels and will adjust policies to keep people healthy if necessary.