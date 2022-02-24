 Skip to main content
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO
6 AM CST FRIDAY...

* WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations for the lakeshore
counties of 2 to 5 inches. For counties further inland, total
snow accumulations of 2 to 3 inches.

* WHERE...Portions of east central, south central and southeast
Wisconsin.

* WHEN...From 3 PM this afternoon to 6 AM CST Friday.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the evening commute.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

Study finds children release fewer COVID-19 droplets in air

  • Updated
kids masks
Pexels

MADISON (WKOW) — Scientists are taking a closer look at the risk of COVID-19 transmission when it comes to children.

The Journal of the Royal Society Interface published a study Wednesday, where researchers looked at 15 adults as well as 15 children between the ages of 8-10.

Researchers found children released fewer respiratory droplets into the air than adults when breathing, speaking and singing.

They saw no significant difference between the groups when it came to shouting.

Researchers suggest their findings could be useful in managing the risk of COVID-19 transmission in schools. But, they noted their study only explained a small fraction of transmissibility among kids.