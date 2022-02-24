Study finds children release fewer COVID-19 droplets in air

MADISON (WKOW) — Scientists are taking a closer look at the risk of COVID-19 transmission when it comes to children.
The Journal of the Royal Society Interface published a study Wednesday, where researchers looked at 15 adults as well as 15 children between the ages of 8-10.
Researchers found children released fewer respiratory droplets into the air than adults when breathing, speaking and singing.
They saw no significant difference between the groups when it came to shouting.
Researchers suggest their findings could be useful in managing the risk of COVID-19 transmission in schools. But, they noted their study only explained a small fraction of transmissibility among kids.