Study: Indoor mask wearing cuts COVID risk in half

(CNN) -- A study from the California Department of Public Health is answering questions about wearing masks indoors.

It found that people who said they wear N-95 respirators indoors were about 80% less likely to test positive for COVID than those who never wore masks inside.

Those who said they wore surgical masks indoors were roughly 60% less likely to test positive than those who didn't wear masks.

In all, the study found that consistently wearing a mask indoors cuts the odds in half for testing positive for COVID-19.

The study was done before the Omicron variant, so mask efficacy for Omicron isn't known.