Study: Indoor mask wearing cuts COVID risk in half

(CNN) -- A study from the California Department of Public Health is answering questions about wearing masks indoors.
It found that people who said they wear N-95 respirators indoors were about 80% less likely to test positive for COVID than those who never wore masks inside.
Those who said they wore surgical masks indoors were roughly 60% less likely to test positive than those who didn't wear masks.
In all, the study found that consistently wearing a mask indoors cuts the odds in half for testing positive for COVID-19.
The study was done before the Omicron variant, so mask efficacy for Omicron isn't known.