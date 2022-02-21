 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM THIS
AFTERNOON TO 6 PM CST TUESDAY...

* WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow and sleet
accumulations up to one inch and ice accumulations up to one
quarter of an inch.

* WHERE...Portions of east central, south central and southeast
Wisconsin.

* WHEN...From 5 PM this afternoon to 6 PM CST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Power outages and tree damage are likely due to the
ice. Travel could be nearly impossible. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

&&

Study: Merck's COVID-19 drug reduces hospitalization risk

  • Updated
Merck COVID-19 pill

MADISON (WKOW) -- Merck's COVID-19 pill appears to be helping people stay out of the hospital.

A new study from India says the drug company's anti-viral Molnupiravir Treatment reduced the risk of hospitalization by 65%.

Researchers looked at more than 1,200 people with coronavirus, and found that only 1.5% of the group that took the pill had to go to the hospital.

That's compared to the 4.3% of those that didn’t get treated with the pill.

The study was presented at a major virus and infection conference, but it should be noted that the study has not yet been peer-reviewed.