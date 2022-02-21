Study: Merck's COVID-19 drug reduces hospitalization risk

Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 6 PM CST TUESDAY... * WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow and sleet accumulations up to one inch and ice accumulations up to one quarter of an inch. * WHERE...Portions of east central, south central and southeast Wisconsin. * WHEN...From 5 PM this afternoon to 6 PM CST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Power outages and tree damage are likely due to the ice. Travel could be nearly impossible. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. &&