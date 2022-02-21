Study: Merck's COVID-19 drug reduces hospitalization risk

MADISON (WKOW) -- Merck's COVID-19 pill appears to be helping people stay out of the hospital.
A new study from India says the drug company's anti-viral Molnupiravir Treatment reduced the risk of hospitalization by 65%.
Researchers looked at more than 1,200 people with coronavirus, and found that only 1.5% of the group that took the pill had to go to the hospital.
That's compared to the 4.3% of those that didn’t get treated with the pill.
The study was presented at a major virus and infection conference, but it should be noted that the study has not yet been peer-reviewed.