Study shows lasting pandemic impact on recent college graduates

MADISON (WKOW) -- Without warning and in just a matter of days in early 2020, the lives of college students in America turned upside down.
Now, nearly two years later, health and education experts are expressing concerns about college students whose key formative years have been disrupted by COVID-19.
In a 2021 bestcolleges.com survey, 95% of college students reported experiencing mental health struggles as a result of the pandemic.
"A lack of social stimulation really does affect the brain in profound neurologic ways," said Dr. Mimi Winsberg, a Psychiatrist and Chief Medical Officer at Brightside Health. "I would encourage people to share with their friends and seek help if they feel they need it".
One challenge new grads face is the job market.
Elisa Zervos, a Career Services Advisor at St. John's University, says recent grads interviewing for a job virtually should practice beforehand with interviewing software.
"It times you. It will calculate what filler words are you using too much of," said Zervos.
Dr. Winsberg encourages anyone who is struggling mentally and emotionally to share those feelings with their friends and seek help if they feel they need it.