Teacher speaks out after he says he was denied a vaccine exemption by MMSD

MADISON (WKOW) -- Friday marked the final day on the job for staff in the Madison Metropolitan School District who have not met the district's vaccination policy.
The policy was passed unanimously by the district's Board of Education back in September.
Under the policy, all district employees had to show they had received the COVID-19 vaccine or applied for a medical or religious exemption by November 1, or they would face termination.
When that Friday deadline came, one MMSD teacher told 27 News he was terminated despite applying for a religious exemption.
"I didn't think it would be an issue because I've abstained from vaccines in the past," said Nate Hataj, who has taught Technology and Education at La Follette High School for five years. "It's always been my personal choice."
Hataj, who identifies as a Christian, explained that getting the vaccine would violate his religious beliefs.
"One of the verses that I've always applied to something like this is 1 Corinthians 6-18:20. It essentially states that my body's not my own. It is a temple of God, and it's my responsibility to take care of it," Hataj said.
To be exempt, Hataj said he submitted the exemption form he was asked to and had his religious leader write a letter on his behalf. When his exemption was denied, he said he appealed the decision, only to be denied again.
"It's been a communication blackout from the district. No follow-up, no answer to one of the criteria for why they are denying some religious exemptions and accepting others," Hataj said.
A representative from MMSD confirmed to 27 News that Hataj filled out the correct form and that some exemptions were honored.
But Hataj said his follow-up emails to the district never resulted in a resolution. So, after five years of teaching, Friday will be his last day.
"I found that I'm not alone in the situation," Hataj said. "We were told that today, at the end of the day, we would be terminated by the district."
Hataj hopes to find employment somewhere else where he can continue doing what he loves.
"I am really kind of at peace, because I know that the Lord has me. He'll be watching my back, he's got a plan for me, I don't know what that is, but all I can do is have faith and that's what I will continue to do," Hataj said. "At the same time, it is kind of surreal. It's sad."
MMSD had no further comment to 27 News about its vaccination policy.
A representative with the district said he will be able to provide us the final number of how many employees were terminated under the vaccine policy early next week.