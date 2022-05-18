'That one-time money goes away': Report outlines schools' pandemic aid spending

LODI (WKOW) -- The hallways of the elementary school here feature a variety of different animal footprints on the floors. The message is to get students to do different walks and exercises as they move about the school.
For District Administrator Vince Breunig, the path to optimizing the district's $1.4 million package of pandemic relief aid is less clear-cut.
Wednesday, the Wisconsin Policy Forum released a report providing the first statewide overview of how school districts are putting to use the overall federal aid of more than $2 billion.
For districts, it's a balance between using their relief money to cover immediate needs, like substitute teachers, and ongoing costs.
Breunig said the district also needs to use the relief money to cover ongoing costs -- some of which have increased due to inflation. He said the decisions are made all the more challenging because there was no increase in state funding.
Leaders of the GOP-controlled legislature cited the one-time federal relief in opting against providing more overall funding for schools. While they put more money into the school aid formula, they didn't raise property tax revenue limits so it was essentially a tax cut for property owners and a wash for the schools.
"The state funding, typically, is things that once you fund it, it continues to move forward," Breunig said. "So, if they give you a $100 increase on students, per pupil aid, the following year, it's based on that $100 where this is just a one-time funding and it goes away."
Sara Shaw, the policy forum's senior education policy researcher, said that created a somewhat unique scenario for school districts. They have to weigh addressing pandemic-specific costs against using the money to cover more typical expenses that, in some cases, have become more costly than expected.
"That is a real bind for Wisconsin districts," Shaw said. "If normal operational expenses for districts were also unchanged, that might not be a problem but, instead, what we see is rapidly increasing inflation that's lowering districts' purchasing power across the board."
Shifting priorities
For the first round of funding under ESSER I, the largest source of spending statewide was for technology upgrades.
"That made sense to us given that in that first hit of school going entirely remote across the entire state, a lot of districts were figuring out 'how to do we connect with our students?'" Sara Shaw said.
The report found districts, which have to spend the money before getting paid back by the federal government, claimed reimbursements amounting $60.3 million for technology upgrades. Breunig said the district bought hotspots for families and implemented virtual parent-teacher conferences.
The next biggest expenditure was direct pandemic response, like additional nurses and PPE; that accounted for $46.4 million in statewide school spending, followed by measures meant to address long-term closures at $27 million.
The second round of aid amounts to $680 million statewide compared to nearly $160 million in the ESSER 1 pot. The report found the biggest source of spending in ESSER II was for addressing the long-term closure effects.
"Now that's a very broad category," Shaw said. "It can cover everything from instructional materials to staff time -- being able to pay educators for the planning that was required as they figured out how to take their usual lesson plans and apply them to a remote learning environment or a hybrid learning environment."
The third round of funding is by far the biggest. Districts have claimed less than one percent of the nearly $1.5 billion available through ESSER III funding. While the money hasn't been claimed, districts have largely drafted plans for how to use the money.
Lodi's dashboard indicates much of the ESSER III money will go toward making up learning loss and addressing mental health issues that arose during the pandemic.
A rundown of spending provided by the Monona Grove School District outlined a similar shift in spending from PPE and staff preparation in the first round to building out a roster of substitute teachers in the second. The district's ESSER III plan calls for a focus on mental health services, including counselors and social workers, as well as specialized support like summer school and outreach for multilingual students.