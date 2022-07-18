The COVID-19 trends public health officials are seeing in southern Wisconsin

MADISON (WKOW) -- Fourteen Wisconsin counties had a high COVID-19 community level Monday, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Even in counties with lower levels, the number of new COVID-19 cases is creeping up.
Dane County has a medium community level, and Public Health Madison & Dane County Communications Coordinator Morgan Finke said it's been that way for a while.
"We've stayed pretty much stable … solidly in that medium category for a couple of months now, since April," she said. "At this point, we're pretty confident that we're going to stay in medium, at least for the near future."
But a stable categorization doesn't mean everything related to COVID-19 is stagnant in the county.
On Monday, Finke said the county has recently seen a slight increase in new cases.
"Our data team believes that that's due to a small amount of testing that was available during the Fourth of July holiday," she said. "We don't expect that trend to continue in terms of increasing cases."
Right next door, Jefferson County is listed in the low COVID-19 community level category. However, cases there are increasing, too.
For the week of July 10 - July 16, the county had an average of 32 new cases/100,000 people each day. That was a marked increase from the previous two weeks, which saw averages of 24 and 22 new cases/100,000 people.
Samroz Jakvani, and epidemiologist for the Jefferson County Health Department, said the actual number of COVID-19 cases is even higher.
"This doesn't include home test, so we know that the true number of cases in that case rate is actually significantly higher than that," he said.
Hospitalizations in the county are trending up, too. Jakvani said Jefferson County has seen a 55% increase in COVID-19 hospitalizations since mid-June, and he expects that to continue.
"We anticipate that over the next few weeks, as we see the impact of these cases come in, we're going to see more hospitalizations," he said.
However, not all COVID-19 metrics are trending up in Jefferson County.
"We actually have not seen a death attributable to COVID-19 in Jefferson County since about late April, which is huge," Jakvani said.
Finke and Jakvani emphasized the importance of looking at several COVID-19 metrics now rather than just case numbers to get an accurate read on the situation. They said while we've seen case increases before, things are different now because the wide availability of vaccines and therapeutics has made COVID-19 more manageable.