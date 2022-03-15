'The only direction that it's gonna go is up': Communities see more COVID-19 in wastewater but experts say no need for alarm

MADISON (WKOW) -- Some of Wisconsin's biggest communities have recorded increases in the amount of COVID-19 concentrated in their wastewater. Researchers said Tuesday it was not surprising to see because cases had plummeted statewide.
"We reached very low levels in wastewater because we've experienced this decline in cases following the Omicron spike," UW-Madison Epidemiologist Ajay Sethi said. "So, in a sense, the only direction that it's gonna go is up and that's what we're seeing in a couple metropolitan areas around Wisconsin."
Treatment plants around the state send samples to the Wisconsin State Lab of Hygiene. The Department of Health Services shares those results as part of its COVID-19 dashboard.
The wastewater data had, according to the state's rating system, shown "major increases" in recent days for Madison, Milwaukee, Green Bay, and others including Platteville and Watertown. The lab's senior scientist said those increases were - at least to this point - only major because they were starting from such a low level.
"The apparent increases in SARS-COV-2 at a few of the monitored facilities, while large in relative sense (given the preceding very low levels) are still small in an absolute sense," Shafer wrote in an email.
Shafer said the trend would need to continue for a longer period of time before researchers would expect to see a jump in confirmed cases or even hospitalizations.
Experts have said wastewater data is a valuable tool in tracking the virus because it's not subject to varying factors like access to health care or testing. Since everybody has to use the bathroom, wastewater can provide an accurate picture of how much COVID-19 has spread in a community.
In this case, Sethi noted an increase in wastewater concentration might not lead to more confirmed cases because people are taking at-home tests, the results of which are not reported to health officials, and more people may be asymptomatic after previous surges.
"We know that immunity from that Omicron spike in January is gonna be protective against reinfection for anybody who had a breakthrough earlier," Sethi said.
Sethi added communities with lower vaccination rates would be more likely to experience an increase in severe cases, as was the case during the initial Omicron surge with a strain that, on average, produced more mild illnesses.
As COVID-19 becomes more of an endemic disease, similar to the flu, Sethi said it would be important to keep monitoring wastewater samples to determine when those especially vulnerable to severe infection would want to take extra precautions.
"At this point, not a cause for alarm but we have to face it," Sethi said. "Inevitably, we will see a rise in cases in the future."
To illustrate the variability within the data, the DHS databased changed Tuesday following updated numbers to move Madison from having seen a "major increase" to a "moderate decrease." Sun Prairie shifted from "no change" to a "moderate increase."