Think twice about reselling extra COVID-19 tests online

(WKOW) Earlier this week, the White House unveiled its website for online ordering for Americans to request four free at-home COVID-19 test kits. However, some people are looking to make a profit from their extra kits.
Some online retailers say it'll be hard to make some extra cash if you're planning to sell your test on the web.
As COVID-19 cases surge in Wisconsin, many Americans struggle to find a COVID-19 test.
Some people are looking to take advantage of the federal government's new COVID-19 test website.
Four free rapid COVID-19 tests can be shipped to any U.S. household and people who don't use all four tests have asked 'can I resell my COVID-19 test online' and some companies provide answers?
Amazon is confirming only authorized distributors are selling COVID-19 tests. The company also plans to inspect the product packaging.
An Amazon spokesperson told 27 News, "Before making COVID-19 test kits available to our customers, we verify the sellers as an authorized manufacturer and/or distributor and perform product compliance reviews. This includes a review of the product packaging, COVID-19 test kit insert with instructions for use, product fact sheets, and invoices."
Facebook reports COVID-19 tests cannot be sold on its marketplace platform, because those sales could be unlawful.
A Facebook spokesperson told 27 News, "We continue to prohibit the sale of test kits across our platforms. Also, we have a system for regulators and law enforcement to report behavior they believe is unlawful or against our rules."
Timberlake said her agency is investigating whether you can sell your tests legally in Wisconsin. "We'll be happy to consult with our office of inspector general and our office of legal counsel as well as our partners. At the department of agriculture, trade, and consumer protection. "
If you need to purchase a test online, the Better Business Bureau (BBB) has advice.
"You want to be sure you check out the website, make sure that website starts with an https, not an http, the s stands for secure. You also want to look for complete contact information on the website, including working phone number, look for spelling and grammatical errors," said Tiffany Schultz with the BBB.
You can also check to see if COVID-19 tests are approved for online sale on the FDA's website.