'This is what we feel is right': Overture Center hopes booster requirement will help venue rebound

MADISON (WKOW) -- Health experts say we might be turning the tide in the fight against the coronavirus, and that's due in part to more people getting vaccinated and boosted. Madison's Overture Center for the Arts announced Friday that they'll be taking a step to ensure they won't have to shut down again.
"The purpose of this really is our continued commitment to health and safety," Chief Development and Communications Officer Emily Gruenewald said.
Gruenewald and other leaders at the Overture Center recently decided that all people in attendance will have to be vaccinated and boosted if eligible starting March 1.
In an industry that's been hit hard by the pandemic, Gruenewald says this is a step toward normalcy.
"It really is just adding a very narrow change for people who have gone through the vaccination series," Gruenewald said. "If they just haven't gotten around to it, or they're not interested in a booster, we are asking if they will please have a PCR test before they attend."
Gruenewald says the Overture Center has been trying to rebound from the pandemic since this past fall, and Omicron only made things worse.
In December, the venue had to cancel some showings of Madison Ballet's The Nutcracker, and earlier this month, the venue's showings of Mean Girls was postponed to the fall. Both were due to positive COVID-19 cases.
Gruenewald said she hopes their decision will inspire other businesses to do the same.
"We acknowledge that what we feel is right for our organization right now may not be right for another organization," Gruenewald said. "We're all making the best decisions that we can based on our audiences."