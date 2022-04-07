'Those numbers are coming down': How hospitals are faring as the omicron surge fades

MADISON (WKOW) -- COVID-19 hospitalizations in Wisconsin peaked in mid-January 2022, and in the nearly four months since, they've fallen dramatically. Wednesday, 144 patients with COVID-19 were hospitalized in the state, which was the lowest number of hospitalizations since July 2021.
"Those numbers are coming down, and so we're happy to see that," Pam Wetzel, the chief medical officer at UnityPoint Health - Meriter, said.
She said, the hospital had around 10 patients with COVID-19 on Thursday, and none of them were in the ICU.
However, that doesn't mean hospital staff are able to take a break.
"They're busy with all sorts of patients who need their help in other areas," Wetzel said. "Emergency rooms are a little busier than what we've seen in the last few months."
That trend isn't isolated to her hospital.
Eric Borgerding, the president and CEO of the Wisconsin Hospital Association, said many of the state's hospitals are seeing higher demand for conditions other than COVID-19.
"Resources that had been devoted to overwhelming COVID demand are now being redirected to other types of care, which, in many cases, is no less urgent," he said in a statement.
Despite that increased demand, Wetzel said the drop in COVID-19 patients has still been a relief, and it's letting hospitals take time to start addressing the toll the past two years have taken on frontline health care workers.
"People still are trying to recover," she said. "I don't think we're totally out of the woods when it comes to burnout. It's an ongoing problem for us."