Three years since first positive COVID-19 case diagnosed in Dane County, Wisconsinites reflect on life during a global pandemic

MADISON (WKOW) — Walking around the square in downtown Madison feels different than it did three years ago when UW Health diagnosed the first positive COVID-19 case in Dane County.
The Very Beginning
UW Health's Chief Quality Officer and Emergency Medicine Physician, Dr. Jeff Pothof, said they knew "very little" about the disease in February 2020. But he said what they did know is that a lot of people were getting sick and that they [UW Health] needed to start preparing.
"What we had leaned on is we had some pretty extensive preparation that we had done for Ebola. So that was a crisis that came before COVID-19. And there were cases in the United States," he said.
He said they had "all these processes and spaces that we had earmarked for a special pathogens unit that we thought would then be used for Ebola," but he added that Ebola never panned out the way they planned for.
After hearing of COVID-19, though, they "dusted these plans off and started to put in place the process of, 'what would we do if someone came to UW Health, and they could potentially have COVID-19.'"
First Detected COVID-19 Case in Dane County
Dr. Pothof said they were made aware that someone was coming back to Madison who had previously been in Wuhan, China. This person had also been in close contact with someone who had what they thought was the virus.
"That day in February, it was not early in the day, it was later in the day. It was somewhat serendipitous," Dr. Pothof said.
He said when the person showed up at the emergency department, the process doctors practiced worked perfectly.
"We were able to collect the sample and at that point, there was no easy testing for COVID-19. It had to go down to Atlanta to the CDC, the person was isolated the whole time they were in our healthcare facility. So, none of our staff were exposed, none of our patients were exposed," Dr. Pothof said.
Once the test came back a few days later, it was shown positive. This then became the first positive case in Dane County and the 12th positive case in the United States. It's a moment many Wisconsinites remember vividly.
Gerry Geishart is from Wood County, which is north of Dane County. He said he remembers when the case was confirmed and said it's crazy to look back on.
"It was just a kind of a shock to everybody. Nobody really knew exactly what, how bad it was going to end up being and all the precautions that were to come," Geishart said.
Kirsten Vanryzin was a senior in high school at the time, preparing for her freshman year at The University of Wisconsin-Madison. She said it felt "confusing" as the world began entering a lockdown.
"No one knew it was happening. Especially because we heard our friends and other schools [saying] they're being sent home and then they're like, 'spring break was happening early.' So, we're like, 'okay, are we going to come back?' And then we never did," Vanryzin said.
Like Geishart and Vanryzin, Dr. Jeff Pothof is also reflecting on what life was like during the start of the pandemic.
"At that point, it just made this virus more real. And in a way I think it was helpful for us as a health system to have that early experience," Dr. Pothof said. "We paid really close attention to kind of the international landscape of COVID. Then when we realized that it was going to become a full-on pandemic, we started preparing a lot earlier than a lot of other places and that helped us out."
He said it was a brand-new virus and there was a fear of the unknown but said UW Health knew it would be a major player in protecting the community.
"Early on after February 5, we started having cases. It was Washington State and New York City [that] were the first to have cases. So, we made connections with the healthcare teams, both in Washington and New York, to better understand the disease," he said.
From there, he said they continued working on making clinical guidelines to follow.
Where We Stand Three Years Later
Dr. Pothof said back then, they couldn't get tests in under a week and didn't even know if they had enough equipment. But he said when you compare February 2020 to February 2023, it's completely different.
"Fast forward, and you know, I can go upstairs and take a rapid test, five minutes from now, that's how far we've come. There's therapeutics that can help people have less severe disease. There's the vaccine," he said.
Masking up, socially distancing and quarantines are things Geishart said he thinks needed to happen to get to where we are standing now.
"The measures that were taken were the right ones and we needed to go through that to get where we are now," Geishart said. "Looking forward to this year, I think it's going to be much better than last."
And for Vanryzin, she said she can finally look forward to planned trips.
"I'm just excited to be able to hang out with everyone again and like go traveling. I have some trips coming up for spring break. So, I'm trying to actually do something again," she said.
Just like Vanryzin, Dr. Pothof is also reflecting.
"COVID-19 was an awful thing, we lost a lot of people, but at the same time, there are stories kind of woven in there of human ingenuity and the ability to kind of rise above that thing that," he said. "Initially it seemed insurmountable. And, you know, three years later, we're in a much better place with a much better understanding and seeing a whole lot less people dying from COVID-19. And that feels pretty good."
But it's not fully over just yet.
"We just need to do the things that make sense to keep ourselves protected, but they're not as onerous as you know, closing down businesses or are wearing a mask everywhere you go," Dr. Pothof said.