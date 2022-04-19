Travelers adjusting to masks becoming optional at Dane County Regional Airport

MADISON (WKOW) -- Following a federal judge's ruling on Monday to strike down the Public Transportation Mask Mandate, masks are now optional inside of the Dane County Regional Airport.
Travelers will now have the choice to wear one for the first time since very early on in the pandemic.
Brennan Springmire of Madison man told 27 News he may still choose to mask up even as they become optional.
"Honestly, I think it's very situational for me... if I'm sitting on the airplane, I would probably feel more comfortable sometimes wearing it, but if I'm just sitting there having a cup of coffee or something on the flight, I don't want to keep putting it back up and down in between sips, things like that," said Springmire.
CDC officials are still recommending people traveling on airplanes, buses, and other public transportation wear masks.
Experts recommend an N95 or similar grade mask for the best protection.