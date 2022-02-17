UW Health: COVID-19 vaccination appointments slowing for vulnerable kids

MADISON (WKOW) — COVID-19 cases are steadily declining in Wisconsin, but according to UW Health one part of the population is still very vulnerable to the virus: unvaccinated five to 11-year-old children.
According to UW Health spokesperson Emily Kumlien, the hospital system is seeing a "stark decline" in vaccinations for this vulnerable group.
When the Pfizer vaccine first became available for these children in November, UW Health administered 850 doses in one week. Now, from February 14-18, only 81 shots were scheduled. Kumlien said doses slowed after the holidays.
In Dane County 55% of children aged 5 to 11 have gotten one dose of the vaccine. Statewide the number is much lower: 26%.
The decline in vaccinations is a concern as mask requirements are being lifted, since this group spends a lot of time in close contact with peers. This week PHMDC announced its indoor mask mandate would not be extended after it expires March 1. In the decision's wake, schools are also deciding whether or not to keep mask requirements in place.
UW Health Kids pediatric infectious disease physician Dr. Jim Conway reminded parents that the vaccine has been thoroughly tested and safe.
“It’s understandable that some parents might have been feeling very cautious initially, but with the real-world evidence mounting that the omicron variant and the BA.2 subvariant are continuing to spread, these still-vulnerable patients should be vaccinated,” he said. “Vaccines remain our best tool in trying to get back to participating in gatherings safely, and to keep schools safe and active.”
